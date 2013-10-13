MLA wife’s murder: Driver detained,relative on the run

Four days after BSP MLA Haji Aleem Choudharys wife Rehana (42) was found murdered in her house in Northeast Delhis New Jafrabad area,police have detained the MLAs driver. Sources said an analysis of the drivers call detail records have revealed that he was in the area around the time Rehana was murdered.

Sources said the MLAs driver,identified as Mohammad Nadeem,was detained from Meerut on Saturday morning and brought to Delhi. He is being questioned at the Welcome police station.

Sources said a family member under the scanner is absconding. He was called two days ago to join investigations. He has not surfaced yet. His call details have shown his location in New Jafrabad area around the time the murder was committed, an officer said.

MLA Aleem was questioned for the second day at the Welcome police station along with his brothers Mohd Yunus and Sajir. Police said so far they had provided vital clues.

Police said Rehana had married twice before she married Haji Aleem. After divorcing her first husband,she remarried and had two children from the second marriage. She reportedly met Aleem at one of the exhibitions he had organised in Bulandshahr in 1990. Rehana,a dancer,performed at the exhibition. Police said the two married the same year.

