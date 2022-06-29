scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
MLA accused of molesting woman at Tripura Bhawan in capital

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday and a call was made to the police at night. The woman, a student staying at Tripura Bhawan, alleged she was molested and sexually harassed by the MLA.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 8:01:02 pm
Aligarh Bjp woman office-bearer, aligarh bjp woman office-bearer harassment, bjp leaders stage protest in aligarh after harrasment complaint, indian express newsAn FIR has been registered under IPC sections 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment). (Representational)

Tripura MLA and former Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia has been accused of molesting a woman at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi, police said Wednesday, adding that they have sent him a notice and booked him under sections of sexual harassment.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday and a call was made to the police at night. The woman, a student staying at Tripura Bhawan, alleged she was molested and sexually harassed by the MLA. Based on the complaint, the police detained Jamatia for questioning and later released him.

Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (New Delhi), said, “The complaint is of molestation at Tripura Bhawan. A call was made around 2.35 am by the complainant. We served a notice under section 41A (appearance before police officer) CrPC to the accused.”

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment).

Meanwhile, a senior officer from Tripura Bhawan wrote to the Government of Tripura about the incident, asking them to take “necessary action”.

“It is to inform that a team of Delhi police had visited Tripura Bhawan twice yesterday night and met (complainant). They recorded her statement regarding her complaint against Shri Mebar Kr Jamatia, MLA. The police team visited again early morning and took both (the complainant) and Shri Mebar Kr Jamatia to the police station. This is for information and necessary action please,” reads the letter sent by the Tripura Bhawan officer.

