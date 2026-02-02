Mixed bag: Union Budget 2026-27 leaves traders in Delhi divided

BJP MP and secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, described the Budget as "an excellent blend of visionary thinking, pragmatic policies and economic empowerment", which would push India firmly towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The 2026-27 Union Budget left traders in the Capital divided on Sunday, with some maintaining that it has nothing new for the community even when others called it “visionary”.

Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar Traders Association, said they were hoping for “rationalisation of the multiple tax system, simplification of compliances, and concrete relief measures to reduce the daily operational burden on small and medium traders”.

“Delhi’s traditional markets are not just commercial hubs, they are the iconic identity of India’s retail economy. Unfortunately, once again, the Union Budget has failed to give due focus to the long-pending redevelopment of old and established markets, which traders have been waiting for over decades,” he added.