Mixed bag: Union Budget 2026-27 leaves traders in Delhi divided

The 2026-27 Union Budget left traders in the Capital divided on Sunday, with some maintaining that it has nothing new for the community even when others called it “visionary”.
Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar Traders Association, said they were hoping for “rationalisation of the multiple tax system, simplification of compliances, and concrete relief measures to reduce the daily operational burden on small and medium traders”.
“Delhi’s traditional markets are not just commercial hubs, they are the iconic identity of India’s retail economy. Unfortunately, once again, the Union Budget has failed to give due focus to the long-pending redevelopment of old and established markets, which traders have been waiting for over decades,” he added.
While maintaining that the Budget is “good for the country’s economy”, Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of Sadar Bazar Bari Market Traders Association, said that it only “partially fulfills the direct expectations of small traders and the middle class”.
“The biggest drawback of this Budget is the absence of any special relief package or concrete incentives for small traders, shopkeepers, and MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise). There are no clear solutions presented for crucial issues such as easier access to credit for business expansion, relief in the tax system, or measures to reduce operating costs,” he said, adding that the traders continue to struggle with rising costs, limited margins, and competitive pressures.
Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Market Association, said small traders were hoping for relaxation in Goods and Services Tax (GST). “We had hoped that the GST would be reduced on clothes made from textile fabrics… 5% GST in case of items priced up to Rs 2,500 and 18% GST if the price is above Rs 2,500 have been burning a hole in the pocket,” he said.
He added though the MSME sector finds mention in the Budget, “no small trader can avail the benefits”. “Most traders are still not aware of the schemes, and hence have not received any benefits,” he said. “The government should have come up with new proposals for small businesses that are losing trade to online platforms,” he added.
Chandni Chowk Sarv Vypyar Mandal said the Budget has maintained “status quo”, offering nothing for traders. “We were expecting GST reforms… Prominent markets of the Capital are in a bad shape,” said president Sanjay Bhargava.
BJP MP and secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, described the Budget as “an excellent blend of visionary thinking, pragmatic policies and economic empowerment”, which would push India firmly towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.
“The Budget sends a strong and positive message of confidence to traders, entrepreneurs, investors and especially to MSMEs… Provisions such as easy access to credit, simplification of compliance procedures, digital empowerment, technological upgradation and encouragement to formalisation will take small industries and traders to new heights,” he added.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) called the Budget a mixed bag. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal welcomed the proposed Rs 10,000 crore fund for MSMEs, but said there was nothing special for the manufacturing sector to boost India’s trade and industries.
Goyal said Delhi’s business community is feeling overlooked as “not a single announcement has been made for the business and industries of Delhi while the traders of Delhi pay billions of rupees of GST and income tax”.
