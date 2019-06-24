Former TV journalist shot at in East Delhi

A former TV journalist was injured after being shot at multiple times by two unknown assailants in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on Dharamshila Road near Vasundhara Enclave, when Mitali Chandola (38) was driving through the area in her car around 12.15 am.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said another car with two unidentified persons overtook Chandola’s car on a bridge before firing three shots at her. Police have recovered three empty cartridges from the crime scene.

“They first threw eggs on the driver’s window to the right… prompting Chandola to stop. Within seconds, three shots were fired at her car… two pierced through the windshield and one hit her on the right upper-arm. It is an entry and exit wound, but not life-threatening,” Singh said.

A passerby called police and took Chandola to Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the DCP said.

Hospital staff said she was discharged around 4 am. When The Indian Express contacted her, Chandola said she was being wheeled in for surgery.

A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at New Ashok Nagar police station.

“We are investigating this from all possible angles, whether it is a personal issue or a possible robbery bid,” DCP Singh said.

Police said there are no CCTV cameras covering the stretch.