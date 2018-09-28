Mistaken identity: UPSC aspirant held for killing security guard in ‘rage’

Police said that Benzi had searched the Internet on ways to get away with murder, and police also found messages of similar nature sent to his friends on WhatsApp. (Representational image) Police said that Benzi had searched the Internet on ways to get away with murder, and police also found messages of similar nature sent to his friends on WhatsApp. (Representational image)

“I don’t know why someone would do this to me”— these were the last words of the 65-year-old security guard who was killed in a colony in Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday, after he was mistaken for someone else.

A UPSC aspirant, Benzi, allegedly killed security guard Ram Bahadur Khatri with a paper cutter, confusing him for an auto-driver against whom he had held a grudge.

According to the DCP (south) Vijay Kumar, “The accused, Benzi (25), has been arrested. As per his confession, he and his friends had an argument with an auto-driver a couple of weeks back. On the night of the incident, he saw the same vehicle and in a fit of rage killed the person inside with a paper-cutter.”

Kumar said that Benzi had searched the Internet on ways to get away with murder, and police also found messages of similar nature sent to his friends on WhatsApp.

Khatri had been working as a security guard for the last 12 years and was in-charge of guarding a row of houses in the area. He lived in Humayunpur with his son Rajkumar (30), his wife Lakshmi and two grandchildren. “He used to leave at 10.30 pm and return at 6 am. His only fault was that he was inside the very auto whose driver had once argued with Benzi and his friends”, said Rajkumar.

“Our house is a kilometre away from where he worked. He came running, bleeding from the neck… he soon collapsed… it was horrific,” said Rajkumar.

The accused hails from Manipur and had been staying in Delhi for the last one year-and-a-half.

