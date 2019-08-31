Mistaken for child kidnappers, four women waylaid by mob in Noida

Four women were cornered by a mob which mistook them for child kidnappers, in Noida Phase 2 Friday. Police said they received a call informing them that a crowd “foiled a bid by four women to kidnap an infant” in Sector 93’s Gheja Market.

“A PCR van and staff of Phase 2 police station reached the spot. One of the women was carrying her eight-month-old child, who appears to have been mistaken for a kidnapped child,” said an official from Phase 2 police station. Police urged the caller to not indulge in rumour mongering.

Man held for spreading rumours

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly spreading child-kidnapping rumours in Noida’s Sector 51. The accused called police claiming that a child had been kidnapped in Hoshiarpur.

“It appears he suspected a mentally challenged woman might kidnap a child… no crime had taken place. Proceedings under CrPC section 151 (preventive detention) was initiated,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, UP Police is mulling action under NSA against rumour mongers for deterrence.