Mist spray systems, anti-smog guns installed at 143 elevated Delhi Metro stations to tackle pollution

In an effort to tackle pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, mist spray systems or anti-smog guns have been installed at all 143 elevated Delhi Metro stations. She said 131 mist spray systems and 12 anti-smog guns have been set up at stations located in busy and pollution-sensitive areas. The initiative covers 89 on-road and 54 off-road elevated metro stations.
In places where mist systems could not be installed due to technical constraints, anti-smog guns were set up. Artwork has also been completed on 50 Metro pillars as part of urban beautification efforts.
Team India won their warm-up match against South Africa in the unofficial T20 World Cup 2026, but faced another injury scare as pacer Harshit Rana had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury. The BCCI has not yet released an official statement on the severity of the injury. Led by Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century, India's batsmen hit 19 sixes and won the match by 30 runs.