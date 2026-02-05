Mist spray systems, anti-smog guns installed at 143 elevated Delhi Metro stations to tackle pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said mist spray systems and anti-smog guns have been installed at all 143 elevated Metro stations, targeting busy and pollution-sensitive locations to help curb air pollution.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 5, 2026 08:44 AM IST
The initiative focuses on busy and pollution-sensitive areas and includes artwork on 50 Metro pillars.Delhi has equipped all 143 elevated Metro stations with mist spray systems or anti-smog guns to combat air pollution. (File Photo)
In an effort to tackle pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, mist spray systems or anti-smog guns have been installed at all 143 elevated Delhi Metro stations. She said 131 mist spray systems and 12 anti-smog guns have been set up at stations located in busy and pollution-sensitive areas. The initiative covers 89 on-road and 54 off-road elevated metro stations.

In places where mist systems could not be installed due to technical constraints, anti-smog guns were set up. Artwork has also been completed on 50 Metro pillars as part of urban beautification efforts.

