Missing man’s remains found 2 years later, wife among 3 held

Two years after a resident of Faridabad’s Dabua Colony went missing, police arrested his wife, a man she was in a relationship with, and a third accomplice for allegedly murdering him. The crime came to light when a passerby found the victim’s skeleton among some bushes near Ankeer village on May 19.

As per the FIR, while on his way to a temple in Aravalli, the passerby spotted the skeleton, with “bones of the hands and legs separate and the bones of the jaw, knees of both legs, and one torn pant lying at some distance from each other”.

Police said they ascertained the victim’s identity by questioning local residents after the FIR was registered. “Investigators asked locals if anyone had gone missing recently. Some people pointed out there was a couple staying in the locality, and ever since the husband went missing, the woman had been living with someone else,” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said.

“It emerged the victim was Mintu Sharma, a resident of Dabua Colony. On questioning his wife Basanti, she confessed she had plotted his murder with a man she was in a relationship with and an accomplice,” he said.

Along with Basanti, accused Dhanshyam, who hails from Bihar and married her after the crime, and Deepak alias Babba from Faridabad’s Mujesar area were placed under arrest.

“After the crime, Basanti and Dhanshyam went to Kalka temple in Delhi and got married,” said the PRO. “When the victim’s family began enquiring about his whereabouts, Basanti told them he had abandoned her and left.”

Police said that Dhanshyam roped in Deepak for the crime and they bought two knives. Under the pretext of taking Sharma out for a drink, they went to an isolated area in Badkhal hills. There, the three consumed alcohol, following which the accused stabbed him. “Sharma freed himself and started running, but a few metres ahead, he fell into some bushes. The accused fled the spot,” said Singh. “Since it was an isolated area, Sharma succumbed to his injuries. His remains were spotted only two years later.”