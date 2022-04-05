Missing girl killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

A day after a 15-year-old girl allegedly went missing, police said she was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Mayapuri on Sunday. While her family alleged police delayed filing their complaint, Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), denied the allegations and said a case has been registered and the driver arrested.

On Saturday afternoon, police said the girl was heading to her aunt’s house in Mayapuri when a speeding WagonR hit her and fled the spot. Locals rushed the girl to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, her family started searching for her and contacted police. Speaking to The Indian Express, her brother alleged: “When my sister didn’t return home, we called police but they didn’t take our complaint. We later went to the police station for help. We searched everywhere but couldn’t find her. On Sunday morning, police called us and said she was killed in an accident.”

The family said they were called to the hospital where an autopsy was conducted. They alleged that police pushed them to take the body and leave without disclosing details of the case.

The brother alleged, “… I enquired and found that my sister was killed in a hit-and-run. The offending vehicle is a four-wheeler and no case had been registered… When we refused to take the body and started protesting, police took our complaint.”

The DCP denied allegations of police laxity and said a car hit the girl. A case under sections of rash driving, causing hurt by endangering life and causing death by negligence has been registered and the car owner has been arrested, said police.

“The accident took place in Mayapuri. During investigation, we scanned more than 10 CCTV cameras to spot and identify the car and arrested the driver,” added the DCP.

The accused has been identified as a DTC bus driver who was driving the car at the time of the incident, said police.