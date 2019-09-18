Missing for two months, elephant Laxmi found, Delhi police arrest its mahout

The Delhi Police on Tuesday night found the 35-year-old missing elephant, Laxmi, near Yamuna Khadar and arrested its mahout, Yusuf Ali.

Laxmi was reported missing on July 6 after its mahout fled with it, triggering a nationwide alert.

While both the police and wildlife officials were looking for Laxmi, The Indian Express on September 17 reported that the elephant and its mahout had been hiding in Delhi all along.

On Monday, Ali had told The Indian Express: “This is my elephant, and I have an emotional attachment with it. If (the ruling) goes in the wildlife department’s favour then I would have to give back the elephant. Until then, it is mine and maybe the court will hear my defence and understand it. Or if they ask for it to be taken away from Delhi, it is taken under my possession.”

The issue stems from the findings of a committee formed by the Chief Wildlife Warden in January 2016, which recorded poor housing and health conditions and lack of suitable space and water facilities for six domesticated elephants in Delhi, violating the 2008 guidelines by the Union Environment Ministry.

Following re-inspection of the sites, a notice in April 2017 advised owners to surrender the elephants within seven days, or they would be seized. A long case of High Court petitions by the owners against forest department orders followed.

On July 1, the Delhi forest department received confirmation from the Haryana Chief Wildlife Warden that Laxmi could be moved to Ban Santour, following which they went ahead to seize it from Ali.

However, a confrontation ensued between the officials and Ali’s family, in which he fled with the elephant.