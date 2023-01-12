Missing Delhi woman’s body found from cemetery; four men arrested

Days after a 53-year-old woman went missing from her home in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police said her body was recovered from a cemetery and four men have been arrested for allegedly killing and burying her.

The woman worked as a micro-financier and lent money to hawkers and vendors in the area. She had loaned money to the accused who failed to repay the loan and later planned to kill her, said the police.

On January 2, the police said they received information about the woman missing from her residence. They said they tried tracing her through her phone but found it was switched off. They also checked CCTV cameras to locate her. Around five days later, on January 7, a case of kidnapping was registered and her body was recovered on Wednesday.

Harendra Singh, DCP (Outer), said, “During the investigation, we took details of the last two callers (on the woman’s phone) and traced their location. Their location was the same. We picked up one of the suspects Mobin. Another suspect, Naveen, had earlier moved a bail application and joined the investigation on Wednesday”.

The two men revealed their alleged involvement and said they had known the victim for the last four to five years. They named their friend, Rehan, and said he killed her at Mobin’s house last week and buried her at a cemetery in Nangloi.

“The incident took place on January 2-3. The accused and victim are known to each other. We have arrested the three men and recovered an auto which was used to take the body to the cemetery. We have also recovered the body from the said spot and sent it for autopsy,” added the DCP.

The police also arrested the caretaker of the cemetery, identified as Sayyad Ali, for not making an entry in the register about the burial and allowing the accused to bury the woman at night.