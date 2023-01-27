Missing 15-yr-old boy shot dead, body dumped in drain in Rohini; 4 held

Nearly two weeks after a 15-year-old boy went missing, police said he was allegedly shot dead by four-six persons and his body was dumped in a drain in Rohini. Police said four men have been arrested and the other accused and juveniles involved in the incident are absconding.

Police said the accused have been identified as brothers Harshit (21) and Vikram (19), Vipin (20) and Pankaj (19). Harshit and Vikram manage their father’s clothing store. Police said the brothers alleged the victim, Manjeet Chand, had not paid for the clothes he bought from their store and owed them Rs 18,000.

On January 22, police said two PCR calls were made about an unidentified body lying in a drain. A senior police officer said, “We conducted an enquiry and asked staffers from police stations to identify the body. The deceased was a minor and had injuries on his head. His autopsy report showed he was shot dead… Later, police found that his profile matched the description of another missing boy. The family was called who identified him.”

Chand had been missing since January 8. According to police, during investigation, it was found that he was last seen with five-six of his friends. They were questioned and they confessed to their involvement, said police.

“They have a clothing store near Rohini where the victim would often shop. However, he had allegedly not paid them recently and owed Rs 18,000 to the accused…, said the officer.

The brothers then allegedly planned to kill the boy to take revenge and roped in 6-7 of their friends, said police.

DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said prima facie the incident took place on January 9. The accused allegedly called the boy to their shop on the pretext of hanging out. One of the accused allegedly got a country-made pistol and they threatened the boy to pay the money, said police. When he refused, they allegedly started fighting and attacked him, police added. One of them then allegedly fired at the boy, police said, adding that when the boy died, the accused panicked and dumped his body in Rohini.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chand’s family alleged they had approached police a few days after he went missing but their complaint was taken on January 19 and an FIR under sections of kidnapping was registered.

“How did the boys, who are all 16-19 years old, get a pistol? We didn’t know he had borrowed money from them… he was not at fault. He was brutally attacked,” alleged Gyan Chand, Manjeet’s father.

The DCP said the parents came to the station on January 19 and that they are looking into when the boy went missing and was murdered.