Missing 25-yr-old found dead in Himachal forest

There were no external injuries on her body, the police said. (Representational)

Three days after a 25-year-old woman went missing from North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, police found her body in a forest in Himachal Pradesh.

Police said the woman, Mansi Singh, lived with her family in Kanpur and had come to Delhi with her mother on October 4 to take the UPSC exams. She allegedly left her mother, Rekha, the same day and headed to Solan in Himachal Pradesh, following which the the mother approached the police station.

“We reached Delhi around 6:30 am. My daughter was to take her UPSC exam. We took an auto from New Delhi Railway Station to her examination center. After some time, we reached Mori Gate and started looking for the school. Within a few minutes, I realised my daughter was not there. I waited for her and looked for her but couldn’t find her anywhere. She was carrying a cell phone. I suspect that someone kidnapped her,” said Rekha in her complaint.

A case of kidnapping was registered against unknown persons and the probe was initiated.

A senior police officer said, “We traced her phone location and found she was near Solan. On Wednesday, we found her body, hanging in the forest. There were no external injuries on her body.”

Police suspect the woman allegedly escaped to Solan where she committed suicide. During investigation, police found the woman had never filled the UPSC exam form. “She left her mother and went to Solan. We are questioning the family,” said police.

Singh’s family said they came to know about the death on Thursday. “We kept waiting for her to return… We don’t know whether she ran away or someone took her. Police have told us they are investigating the matter,” said Singh’s mother.

