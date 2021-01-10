Missing 10-year-old ‘strangled’ by friends, police say they wanted to kidnap him for ransom

A day after a 10-year-old boy went missing from his home in Khajuri Khas, police found his body at a mosque and apprehended two of his friends for allegedly strangling him.

According to police, the boys planned to kidnap the victim, Farhan, to get ransom from his family.

Farhan had gone to Madina Masjid to study, police said. “We received a complaint from Farhan’s father on Friday, saying the boy had been missing since Thursday evening. The boy went to the masjid but didn’t come back home. We deployed six teams from different police stations to look for him,” DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Farhan’s family said they searched for him everywhere. His uncle, Faisal (40), said, “Farhan would usually be back home at 8-8.30 pm… we spoke to his friends, who told us they went to eat momos and he later went home. I checked all CCTVs near the mosque and found footage of Farhan entering the building but couldn’t see him leaving.”

On Friday, police and Farhan’s family searched the mosque again. Farhan’s uncle found his body buried under debris on the second floor, where construction was going on.

DCP Surya said the body was found in a bag filled with sand, which was under the debris.

“We spoke to the Imam… The boy was last seen with two of his friends around 7.30 pm. We questioned the boys separately and found some irregularities in their statements. We questioned them again and they confessed to the crime. The boys wanted to earn money and thought they could get some from Farhan’s parents,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the boys had planned to kidnap the victim on December 29 and allegedly laced Farhan’s drink with sleeping pills. However, he didn’t fall asleep and their plan failed.

On Thursday, at 7 pm, the boys went to get momos from an eatery and invited Farhan to eat with them on the first floor of the masjid. They then took him to the second floor and allegedly strangled him. Police said the boys then put the body in a sandbag and buried it under debris. They had planned to call Farhan’s family and extort money but didn’t do so.

Farhan’s family mother Nafisa told The Indian Express, “I last saw him on Thursday. He was changing clothes for his evening classes at the masjid and asked me to give him money to eat momos and chaat. I scolded him as he had recently started eating a lot of junk food… He was a bright student… his teachers would always call and tell us that he was well behaved and smart.”

Farhan was the youngest among four siblings. His father, Shamim, runs a shoe shop in the area.