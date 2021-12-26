Mismatch in biometrics of 47 Tihar jail officials, their salaries withheld

The DSSSB, which conducts the recruitment exams for these posts, found that the officials were not on their records. (File)

The Delhi Prisons Department has issued show cause notices to 47 jail officials after a verification drive by the government found a “mismatch” in their biometric records.

Their salaries have been stopped and an enquiry has been initiated against them by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

The 47 officials — jail wardens and assistant superintendent-rank officers – have been working in Delhi’s Tihar jail for nearly two years and handle inmate security across cells.

The DSSSB, which conducts the recruitment exams for these posts, found that the officials were not on their records. Sources said a preliminary enquiry in the matter showed that the persons who appeared for the selection tests and the ones working at Tihar have different “fingerprints” and “faces”.

Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons), said, “In November, the DSSSB came to us and conducted a biometric verification drive of new joinees (2019 onwards). These officials were screened at the Prisons Headquarters. The results were matched with the data that was saved by DSSSB at the time of recruitment. It was found that 47 cases have preliminary mismatch.”

Further action will be taken as per the final report by DSSSB, said an official.