‘Misleading campaign’ against anti-encroachment drives in Delhi, no plans to demolish any house or shop: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a press statement to counter a “misleading campaign” against its anti-encroachment drives. The MCD said that it has no plans to demolish any house or shop and only encroachments in parks and roads are being removed. It also said that people can contact the corporation on a helpline number if they are threatened in the name of alleged encroachments.

“A misleading campaign has been launched recently that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been planning to demolish buildings and shops in unauthorised colonies,” said a senior official of the corporation.

“In this context, the corporation has alerted people and has clarified that there is no plan to carry out any such drive. Only encroachments in parks and roads are being removed as people of Delhi have a right to clear and clean roads, parks and hygienic surroundings,” he said.

A public notice in this regard has been posted on the official social media of the MCD, the official added.

The corporation is committed to working in the public interest for the welfare of the people of Delhi. In case of any clarification/information in the matter, the citizens have been requested to contact the Directorate of Press and Information on mobile number 9999611008, said the civic body in the press statement.

The MCD’s anti-encroachment drive began at Jahangirpuri on April 20 and such actions have been carried out in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Rithala, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, Khyala and Kalyanpuri.