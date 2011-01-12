Noting that a minor girls consent is immaterial,a Patiala House court on Tuesday awarded seven years imprisonment to a youth for raping a girl over a period of three months.

Besides the jail term,Additional Sessions Judge S C Rajan also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict,Ramesh Patel (25).

Patel and the victim were neighbours at Sangam Vihar. The accused was a television mechanic who used to double up as a caterer on occasions,the police said. The fathers of the accused as well as the victim used to work with the Delhi Home Guards,they added.

The rapes occurred in 2006,when the girl was just 16 years old. According to the prosecution,he tried to have sex with the victim and,when she refused,threatened to kill her brother. In this way,he managed to rape her on 12 to 14 occasions in three months  between March and June 2006.

Whenever I was alone at home,he would come over the pretext of charging his mobile phone and rape me. He used to threaten me with a knife too, the girl said.

The matter came to light when the victims mother found that she was three months pregnant in September. The girl was taken to the police station,and a complaint was filed on September 27. She later underwent an abortion.

Patel was arrested immediately,and a chargesheet was filed against him under Section 376/506 (rape/threatening) of the Indian Penal Code.

Demanding stringent punishment for the accused,Additional Public Prosecutor Indra Kumar submitted before the court that not only was the girl a minor,she also regarded the accused as her brother. She used to tie rakhis on his wrist.

The defence,however,contended that it was a consensual relationship as both the parties had mutually agreed to be physically intimate. It also noted that no weapon was recovered from the accuseds possession.

The judge,however,refuted the contention on the grounds that under Section 376,the consent of a minor girl is of no consequence and does not dilute the charges of rape against an accused.

Relying on the testimony of the victim,the court sentenced Patel to imprisonment of seven years for rape and two years for threatening her.

Both the sentences will run concurrently.

