Two minors apprehended in Delhi for luring people to install Paytm barcodes and siphoning off money

The Delhi Police apprehended two minors for allegedly duping several persons by luring them to install Paytm barcodes in their phones and subsequently siphoning off money into their account, the police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the two minors worked as field executives in Paytm and duped an e-rickshaw driver, the complainant in the case, of Rs 60,000.

The complainant, identified as Ashish Kumar, told the personnel at the Cyber Police Station North that while he was dropping off some customers in Kishanganj Chowk, two minors approached him and manipulated him into installing a Paytm barcode on his mobile phone. He said that the duo claimed that the barcode will help him in easy transactions.

“While doing this, the minors purportedly activated a Paytm postpaid account and transferred the complainant’s Rs 60,000 to some other account,” the DCP said.

He added that Ashish came to know about the fraud when he started getting calls from Paytm regarding the money. A case of cheating was lodged and notices were served to Paytm and the bank where the money had been transferred to reveal the account holder’s details.

Technical surveillance led to the accused’s location being traced to Nangloi, from where they were apprehended, the police said. They added that the minor got the job as field executives of Paytm by using the identity cards of their adult friends. Their apprehension led the police to solve two other similar cases.

The juveniles revealed that they used to go to places with huge crowds and lure people into installing Paytm barcodes on their mobile phones.