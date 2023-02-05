Minority students say not receiving fellowship money; Chidambaram calls it govt bid to make their life more difficult

Students receiving grants under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) are in a fix, with some saying they have not received money for around five months now.

Under the fellowship, which has been discontinued for new applicants, students are supposed to be given a certain sum every month – Rs 31,000 for JRF (junior research fellows) for the initial two years and Rs 35,000 per month for SRF (senior research fellows) for the remaining tenure.

However, a third-year PhD student from JNU said the last payment he received was in September. Another third-year PhD student, also from JNU, said: “A nodal agency must be appointed at the earliest to disburse the fellowship amount. We have approached the Ministry of Minorities Affair but there has been no proper response.”

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia who had been granted the fellowship expressed similar concerns. “It has been about six months since I received my last payment,” said a final year PhD Hindi student, who hails from Jharkhand.

Asked about the delay in disbursement, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told The Indian Express, “Since September 2022, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) has been doing disbursement fellowships. UGC has no role in this delay. Up to September 2022, funds were being released through UGC. The procedure for the disbursement of funds has undergone some changes. Under the new system, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), which funds the scheme, was required to appoint a Central Nodal Agency (CNA).”

Kumar said that MoMA had appointed the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation as their Central Nodal Agency (CNA) to disburse MANF fellowships to the scholars, and disbursement had already started.

“The scheme has not been shut, as the existing fellows will continue to receive the fellowship till the completion of their respective tenure of five years. However, there will be no new enrolment under the scheme. Our data shows that many candidates from the minority community are qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) based on UGC-NET. More than 12% of the candidates, who qualified for UGC-JRF in the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle, are from the minority community. Similarly, more than 14% of the candidates who qualified for Assistant Professor are from the minority community. This improvement is aided by a coaching classes scheme the UGC has implemented for UGC-NET for SC/ST/OBC(non-creamy layer) and minority community students,” the UGC chairman added.

The Indian Express contacted the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the issue but received no response.

In December, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani had said: “Since the MANF scheme overlaps with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the government and minority students are already covered under such schemes, hence, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF scheme from 2022-23.”

As per the data provided by the UGC, 6,722 candidates were selected under the fellowship scheme between 2014-15 and 2021-22 with a cumulative disbursal of Rs 738.85 crore, she said.

Under the five-year fellowship, the Centre would provide financial assistance to six notified minority communities – Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Parsi and Sikh — to pursue M.Phils and PhDs. The scheme covers all universities and institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission.

The issue also caught the attention of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who tweeted on Saturday: “The Government’s excuse for scrapping the Maulana Azad National Fellowship and the subsidy for education loans to study abroad to minority students is grossly irrational and arbitrary.”

“Even admitting that there are ‘overlapping’ schemes, is the fellowship and subsidy to minority students the only schemes that overlap with another scheme? MGNREGA overlaps PM KISAN. Old Age Pension overlaps MGNREGA in the case of old workers. There are dozens of such overlapping schemes,” he wrote. “Government is on an overdrive to make life more difficult for minority students. Government is openly displaying its anti-minority policy as if it was a badge of honour. Shame.”