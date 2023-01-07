scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Minor stabbed to death in West Delhi; 1 held, two juveniles apprehended

A 15-year-old was stabbed after an argument over not being given enough space to sit around a fire led to a scuffle, the police said.

After a case of murder was lodged, raids were conducted and the man was arrested from his house. (Representational Photo)

A man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death after a scuffle over not being given enough space to sit around a fire, in a West Delhi locality, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that they received a PCR call on Friday regarding the stabbing incident, following which a police team was sent to the spot and the boy was found lying in a pool of blood.

The identity of the victim was established and it was revealed that he had a rivalry with a man who stayed in the same locality.

After a case of murder was lodged, raids were conducted and the man was arrested from his house. On his instance, the two juveniles, both 16-year-olds, were also apprehended on Friday.

Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
During interrogation, the man allegedly told the police that he was sitting next to a fire along with the two co-accused and warming his hands when the victim came and sought some space. “This led to a verbal spat between the accused and the victim and the latter left the spot and went back to his shanty. However, later the accused brought a knife from his house and called the victim outside his shanty. The two co-accused held the victim while the man stabbed the victim and fled the spot,” the DCP added.

Efforts are on to recover the knife used in the crime.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 11:34 IST
