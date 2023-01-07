Minor stabbed to death in West Delhi; 1 held, two juveniles apprehended

A man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death after a scuffle over not being given enough space to sit around a fire, in a West Delhi locality, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that they received a PCR call on Friday regarding the stabbing incident, following which a police team was sent to the spot and the boy was found lying in a pool of blood.

The identity of the victim was established and it was revealed that he had a rivalry with a man who stayed in the same locality.

After a case of murder was lodged, raids were conducted and the man was arrested from his house. On his instance, the two juveniles, both 16-year-olds, were also apprehended on Friday.

During interrogation, the man allegedly told the police that he was sitting next to a fire along with the two co-accused and warming his hands when the victim came and sought some space. “This led to a verbal spat between the accused and the victim and the latter left the spot and went back to his shanty. However, later the accused brought a knife from his house and called the victim outside his shanty. The two co-accused held the victim while the man stabbed the victim and fled the spot,” the DCP added.

Efforts are on to recover the knife used in the crime.