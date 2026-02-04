3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents’ objection to excessive online gaming: police

The Ghaziabad police said they are examining their mobile phones and speaking to family members to understand the sequence of events.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readGhaziabadFeb 4, 2026 10:11 AM IST
online gamingAccording to the Ghaziabad police, the sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died after a disagreement at home over their growing dependence on an online task-based game. (Representative Photo)
Three minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday, and all were killed, in what the police suspect to be a case linked to “excessive online gaming”.

According to the Ghaziabad police, the sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died after a disagreement at home over their growing dependence on an online task-based game.

They said the siblings were found lying near the building after local residents heard a loud noise around 2 am, and alerted authorities. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Atul Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, said they received information about the incident at around 2.15 am. Singh said a police team reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

“They were taken by ambulance to the 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared all three girls dead. The police are conducting further legal proceedings,” said Kumar.

“Over the past few years, their use of online games had reportedly increased, and they had also begun skipping school frequently. We are examining their mobile phones and speaking to family members to understand the sequence of events,” a senior police officer said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered so far.

The police said their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

