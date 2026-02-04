3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents’ objection to excessive online gaming: police

According to the Ghaziabad police, the sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died after a disagreement at home over their growing dependence on an online task-based game. (Representative Photo)

Three minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday, and all were killed, in what the police suspect to be a case linked to “excessive online gaming”.

According to the Ghaziabad police, the sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died after a disagreement at home over their growing dependence on an online task-based game.

They said the siblings were found lying near the building after local residents heard a loud noise around 2 am, and alerted authorities. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Atul Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, said they received information about the incident at around 2.15 am. Singh said a police team reached the spot and conducted an investigation.