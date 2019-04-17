Minor ‘sexually assaulted’ in Gurgaon

A minor girl, under five years of age, is suspected to have been sexually assaulted by an unidentified person Monday, said police.

According to police, the child went missing from her home on Monday evening. A passerby found her later and took her to the local police station.

Police said the girl was sent to a nearby hospital for a check-up. Doctors claimed that while she had no internal injuries to her private parts, there were some external injuries which could be attributed to sexual assault.

“The medical report says the girl sustained external injuries to her private parts. The possibility of assault cannot be eliminated. A case has been registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.