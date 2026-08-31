Delhi girl raped on bus that travelled 47km without being stopped

The suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)

A minor girl was allegedly raped on a sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate without being checked at a single police picket, it is learnt.

The incident, which took place on August 4, has raised fresh questions over the implementation of safety measures mandated for public and private passenger buses after the December 2012 gangrape case.

The latest case

According to sources, bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep had taken the bus to a workshop in Surajpur, Greater Noida, for repairs after it developed a technical fault.

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After the vehicle was repaired, sources said, the two were driving back to a parking facility in North Delhi’s Timarpur when they noticed the girl.