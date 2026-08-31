Delhi girl raped on bus that travelled 47km without being stopped

The case has raised questions over the implementation and monitoring of safety measures mandated for passenger buses after the 2012 Delhi gangrape.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 01:41 PM IST
The suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)The suspected sleeper bus after a 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside it, in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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A minor girl was allegedly raped on a sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate without being checked at a single police picket, it is learnt.

The incident, which took place on August 4, has raised fresh questions over the implementation of safety measures mandated for public and private passenger buses after the December 2012 gangrape case.

The latest case

According to sources, bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep had taken the bus to a workshop in Surajpur, Greater Noida, for repairs after it developed a technical fault.

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After the vehicle was repaired, sources said, the two were driving back to a parking facility in North Delhi’s Timarpur when they noticed the girl.

Police sources claimed she was standing alone at Pari Chowk, signaling for the bus to stop. The two men allegedly persuaded her to board the vehicle.

Sources said the girl was allegedly raped inside the bus. The accused then allegedly abandoned her at Kashmere Gate before taking the vehicle to the Timarpur parking area, where they were later arrested by police.

Red flags

-The bus allegedly had heavy curtains covering its windows, preventing anyone from seeing into the vehicle from outside, sources said.

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As per transport and court-mandated safety norms, curtains or other obstructions that reduce visibility inside commercial passenger vehicles are prohibited.

-The bus travelled through stretches of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Ring Road, and passed through or near major entry and exit points between Noida and Delhi, including the Chilla border, Mayur Vihar, Geeta Colony and the Ring Road corridor. It was not stopped for checking.

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When asked about this, police sources maintained that setting up barricades along certain stretches of the Expressway and Ring Road could lead to severe traffic congestion.

-No alert was raised during the journey.

Commercial passenger vehicles are required to have systems such as GPS/vehicle tracking and panic buttons, linked to monitoring or emergency response mechanisms. The incident has raised questions over whether the mandated safety infrastructure was functional and effectively monitored.

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Police have collected forensic evidence from the bus, including hair and other biological samples, sources said. The samples are expected to be matched with the victim’s blood samples for DNA analysis. The two accused have also undergone medical examinations.

The minor was counselled in the presence of police personnel, and her family members were called to Delhi before she was handed over to them safely, sources said.

Further investigation is underway.

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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