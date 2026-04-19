3-year-old raped in Gurgaon: Fourth arrest in case, one of the domestic help’s brother-in-law now prime accused

According to the FIR registered on February 4, the child was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault last December and January this year. (Representational photo/File)

In a significant development in the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in a Gurgaon residential society, a fourth accused – the brother-in-law of a domestic help who was earlier arrested in the case – has been arrested for allegedly being the one who sexually assaulted the child repeatedly at the society’s park over two months.

Last month, another domestic helper and her husband were also arrested in the case. At the time, police had alleged that the husband sexually assaulted the girl after the two domestic helpers brought her to the park. While one of the helpers worked at the child’s home, the other was employed in a neighbouring household.