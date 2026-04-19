3-year-old raped in Gurgaon: Fourth arrest in case, one of the domestic help’s brother-in-law now prime accused
Last month, another domestic helper and her husband were also arrested in the case. At the time, police had alleged that the husband sexually assaulted the girl after the two domestic helpers brought her to the park. While one of the helpers worked at the child’s home, the other was employed in a neighbouring household.
In a significant development in the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in a Gurgaon residential society, a fourth accused – the brother-in-law of a domestic help who was earlier arrested in the case – has been arrested for allegedly being the one who sexually assaulted the child repeatedly at the society’s park over two months.
Last month, another domestic helper and her husband were also arrested in the case. At the time, police had alleged that the husband sexually assaulted the girl after the two domestic helpers brought her to the park. While one of the helpers worked at the child’s home, the other was employed in a neighbouring household.
“The man, who was arrested on Tuesday, was allegedly in a relationship with the domestic help, his sister-in-law. He has claimed that he alone committed the crime during the daytime at the society’s park,” said an officer, adding that the arrest has opened up a new line of investigation in the case that is being probed by a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The SIT, comprising three women IPS officers, is now looking into possible evidence, including CCTV footage and records of the brother-in-law entering the society, said sources. The case has been under intense judicial scrutiny following concerns over its initial handling by the Gurgaon Police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The Supreme Court, on March 25, had termed their response “shameful” and “insensitive” and ordered the formation of a SIT to take over the probe. The controversy stemmed from discrepancies between the family’s allegations and the police’s initial findings. The police had dropped the stringent Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act — which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault — and replaced it with the lesser charge under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault).
According to the FIR registered on February 4, the child was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault last December and January this year.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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