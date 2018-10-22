Minor killed, 14 injured in bus accident in Noida

The incident was reported around 3 am when the bus carrying around 45 people rammed into a divider near the Mahamaya Flyover, a police official said. (Representational image) The incident was reported around 3 am when the bus carrying around 45 people rammed into a divider near the Mahamaya Flyover, a police official said. (Representational image)

A private bus en route to New Delhi from Agra met with an accident here in the early hours on Monday resulting in the death of a minor girl and injuries to 14 passengers, police said.

The incident was reported around 3 am when the bus carrying around 45 people rammed into a divider near the Mahamaya Flyover, a police official said.

“The driver of the bus was drowsy and prima facie, this led to the accident,” Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 39 police station, Amit Kumar Singh said.

“A 10-year-old girl was killed in the incident, while 14 passengers were hospitalised with injuries,” he said.

Most of the injured, including the driver, were admitted to the district hospital in Noida, while some were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Singh added.

