Minor help raped; 3 arrested, juvenile apprehended: Delhi Police

A 14-year-old girl, who works as a domestic help, has alleged that she was gangraped by three men and a 17-year-old juvenile in the Southern range on Saturday night.

According to police, an FIR has been registered and the three men have been arrested and the juvenile has been apprehended. Police are also taking legal action against the victim’s employer for employing a minor.

Police said she was taken to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the arrested men have been identified as Shivam (20), Hari Shankar (30), and Mangesh (18).

“On the basis of the victim’s statement, a case under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against all accused, including the juvenile. We are also taking legal action against the victim’s employer under the Juvenile Justice Act,” he said.

According to police, the incident came to light around 1 pm on Sunday after they received a call.

“Police rushed to the spot and met the girl. She knew the juvenile, who used to work at the same house before he quit a month ago. On Saturday evening, he called her to his place, where three persons were already present,” a senior police officer said.

The victim alleged they raped her after threatening her with dire consequences.

“On Sunday evening, the victim and her mother informed her employer. Some advocates staying in the vicinity also came out and caught one of the accused, who works as a domestic help nearby, when the victim was narrating her ordeal to her employer,” a police officer said.

