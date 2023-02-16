Minor girl in South Delhi ‘assaulted and tortured’ by adoptive mother, son

A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly assaulted and tortured by her adoptive mother, who is a senior nursing officer, and her son for several months in South Delhi’s R K Puram area, officials said.

The police said that nursing officer Reena Kumari, 52, who works at a central government hospital, had adopted the minor girl, a distant relative, a few years ago. Reena Kumari is on the run while her son Joney, a property dealer, has been arrested, said the Delhi Police.

“Prima facie, the injuries on her body seem to be caused by a hot metal object. The girl has also told us about what the mother and her son would do to her. We are taking her statement and will verify all the allegations. She was also forced to do household chores. The accused will be punished as per the offences,” said an officer.

According to the police, the matter came to light after the girl’s schoolteacher noted her “unusual behaviour” and injuries on February 9. “There are multiple injuries on the girl’s body, including her private parts. Her teacher who first noticed her unusual behaviour tried counselling her. The girl was very scared and refused to share details. Later, the teacher saw the injuries and asked her about them. She told the teacher that her adoptive mother and her son had been torturing her for months,” said an officer.

The school authorities informed the Child Welfare Committee and took the girl to a hospital for medical examination.

The girl was taken for counselling and later sent to a children’s home.

As per senior police officials, Kumari adopted the girl ‘informally’ and hence there were no documents of adoption.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the sections of assault, Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Act at RK Puram police station.

The main accused, Kumari, was not present at home, while Joney was nabbed on February 10.

“The woman’s husband was summoned for questioning. The minor did not raise allegations against him and there is no proof that he was involved in the crime. So, we are not detaining him. He told us he did not know about the alleged assault,” added the officer.