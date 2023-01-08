Minor shoots at mother of man who allegedly sexually assaulted her last year

A minor girl shot at a 50-year-old woman in northeast Delhi Saturday, said the police. The girl had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the woman’s son two years ago, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said at around 5.30 pm, the police received a PCR call regarding the incident. The woman was later shifted to a hospital by locals.

On further enquiry, it surfaced that she ran a grocery shop in the area. “A girl, aged around 16, came to the shop and allegedly shot her with a pistol. Primary inquiry revealed that the girl had got a case registered under Pocso Act against the son of the victim in 2021,” the DCP said.

The police apprehended the girl and produced before Juvenile Justice Board and recovered the weapon used in the crime.