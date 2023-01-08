scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Minor shoots at mother of man who allegedly sexually assaulted her last year

The girl had filed a Pocso case against the woman's son two years ago, the police said.

The police apprehended the girl and produced before Juvenile Justice Board. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Minor shoots at mother of man who allegedly sexually assaulted her last year
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A minor girl shot at a 50-year-old woman in northeast Delhi Saturday, said the police. The girl had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the woman’s son two years ago, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said at around 5.30 pm, the police received a PCR call regarding the incident. The woman was later shifted to a hospital by locals.

On further enquiry, it surfaced that she ran a grocery shop in the area. “A girl, aged around 16, came to the shop and allegedly shot her with a pistol. Primary inquiry revealed that the girl had got a case registered under Pocso Act against the son of the victim in 2021,” the DCP said.

More from Delhi

The police apprehended the girl and produced before Juvenile Justice Board and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 15:01 IST
Next Story

PIL in Delhi HC seeks committee to urgently inspect Joshimath, rehabilitate displaced residents

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close