‘Bad uncle’ gave chocolates: Minor girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by school cab driver in Delhi

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her nursery school’s cab driver in Outer Delhi, police said Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police said the incident came to light when the child’s parents noticed her changed behaviour when she came home on August 23.

“Her mother noticed that and asked what happened. The child told her about a ‘bad uncle’ who gives her chocolates but also touches her and makes her uncomfortable. Since the child didn’t know the name of the accused, the parents took up the matter with the school the very next day,” said a police source.