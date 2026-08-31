‘Bad uncle’ gave chocolates: Minor girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by school cab driver in Delhi

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A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her nursery school’s cab driver in Outer Delhi, police said Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.
Police said the incident came to light when the child’s parents noticed her changed behaviour when she came home on August 23.
“Her mother noticed that and asked what happened. The child told her about a ‘bad uncle’ who gives her chocolates but also touches her and makes her uncomfortable. Since the child didn’t know the name of the accused, the parents took up the matter with the school the very next day,” said a police source.
On August 24, police said, school authorities showed the child CCTV footage from several cameras, and she recognised the accused driver from one of them.
Police said the footage showed the accused following the girl till the washroom and offering her chocolates before allegedly assaulting her.
“The accused was arrested from the school premises. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged. His phone was seized, which had multiple videos of him offering chocolates to children. Investigation is underway,” said a police officer.
In a similar incident at a playschool in Northeast Delhi, a minor boy was allegedly “assaulted” by the attendant. Police said the attendant was arrested and a teacher served a notice.
Police said the incident came to light on August 16 when the child’s parents noticed “bruises” on his arms and face.
“On August 16, I saw bruises on his face and arms. Two days later, when he came home, he started vomiting. We took him to an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialist. The doctor said his eyes were swollen. Some tests were run and it was found that his eardrums were damaged,” the boy’s father told The Indian Express.
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