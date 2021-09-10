Minor girl sexually assaulted, did not tell anyone for a year

A Minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Gurgaon last year, said police, after an FIR was registered in the case Wednesday night. Police said the girl had been living at a shelter for homeless people in Delhi in recent months and had shared her ordeal during a counseling session, following which investigation was initiated.

According to police, the girl said she used to live in a slum with her parents and three siblings. Four months ago, her father kicked the family out of their shanty and they took to begging.

“The girl said that a woman, associated with an NGO, brought them to Delhi and she was put up in a shelter for homeless people while her siblings were put up in a different orphanage. She said on August 30, 2020, when she was returning from a friend’s birthday in Gurgaon, a man who lived in their slums waylaid her and sexually assaulted her,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said the girl, in her statement, said the man treated her as his sister, so she trusted him and went with him to a shanty. “He… touched me inappropriately. He gagged me and sexually assaulted me. When I started yelling, he told me to be quiet and ran away. I did not tell anyone as both my parents are mentally unstable,” she alleged in her statement, according to police.

The girl was provided counseling by child welfare committee officials and after a medical examination, a zero-FIR was registered at a police station in Delhi in August. The complaint was then marked to a Gurgaon police station and an FIR was registered last night. The SHO of the Gurgaon police station where the FIR was filed, said, “The accused is absconding. He was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”