Minor girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Outer Delhi

A minor child was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons and sexually assaulted in Outer Delhi, said police Thursday. The girl went missing from her house on Wednesday and was found a day later.

According to police, her parents alleged she went missing at night and nobody had seen her around. Three police teams started looking for the minor and scanned CCTVs. In footage, the girl was seen being picked up and carried by an unknown person. The accused has since been identified by police.

“Teams were sent to trace the child… Photos of the girl were circulated to all police officers and stations. After several raids and searches by staff and PCR teams, she was found. She is stable,” said DCP (Outer North) Devesh Mahla.

Police said the minor was found at a nearby park, where the accused had left her after allegedly raping her. She was taken for a medical examination. “Doctors said she was sexually assaulted. We registered a case of rape and POCSO Act,” said the DCP.

Police said they have now deployed 10 teams of Special Staff to investigate the case and nab the accused. “We are looking into different angles and have sufficient leads. We are hopeful to nab the accused in the next 24 hours,” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, taking note of the case, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted on Friday, “A (minor) girl has been raped in Delhi. She was taken away from in front of her house… my team is with her. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the culprits are arrested immediately.”

The notice to the SHO of the area requests an FIR copy, details of the accused or steps to arrest him, and a detailed report of action taken in the case.