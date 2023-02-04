Minor girl gangraped in South Delhi, 2 arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly gangraping a minor child in South Delhi, officers said.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that the accused work as helpers at a garbage recycling company.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint on Friday stating that her daughter had been missing since morning. An officer said that while searching for her daughter, a neighbour informed her that the minor girl was seen walking towards a nearby jungle.

The DCP added that the two accused men, who were allegedly inebriated, saw her playing outside her house and thereafter took her to the jungle. The DCP said that the accused allegedly gangraped the victim inside the forest and fled the spot.

Police added that a girl, who lives closer to the jungle, spotted the child in the forest and rescued her. “She was crying and bleeding from her private parts. The girl then took the victim to her mother,” the DCP said.

A case under sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged and the victim has been sent for medical examination to AIIMS, where her condition is said to be stable.