Minor girl allegedly raped inside school washroom, Delhi Police file FIR

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped inside the washroom of her school in Delhi, by two boys who were her seniors, a few months ago. The Delhi Police said a case was registered against the two teenagers on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the girl approached police and a case was registered on Tuesday. Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said they received a complaint and immediately registered a case under sections of sexual assault and the POCSO Act. Police said the matter is being investigated and nobody has been apprehended yet.

School officials said the incident was not reported to principal by the victim. The authorities have ordered an inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the Delhi Police and school authorities over the incident.

According to DCW, the girl and her family alleged she was raped in July. The family also alleged the school teacher and staff didn’t inform police. “The girl was going to her classroom when she accidentally pushed the boys. She apologised for the same, but they hurled abuses and took her to the washroom. She alleged that the boys locked the door from inside and raped her. She informed her teacher and was promised that the boys will be expelled… but the matter was allegedly hushed up,” alleged the DCW in a statement.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “We have received a very serious case of gangrape with a… student inside a school in Delhi. The girl has alleged her school teacher tried to hush up the matter. It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital. Strict action must be taken in the matter. Also, an enquiry into the role of school authorities must be conducted on the issue… The Commission has asked the school principal to inform as to when did the school authorities learn about the matter and what action was taken by them.”

The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of FIR and arrests made in the matter. The Commission has also asked Delhi Police and the school to provide information of action taken against the school teacher and/or any other staff for allegedly not reporting the matter to Delhi Police.