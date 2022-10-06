scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Minor girl allegedly raped inside school washroom, Delhi Police file FIR

Police said the matter is being investigated and nobody has been apprehended yet.

the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the Delhi Police and school authorities over the incident.

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped inside the washroom of her school in Delhi, by two boys who were her seniors, a few months ago. The Delhi Police said a case was registered against the two teenagers on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the girl approached police and a case was registered on Tuesday. Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said they received a complaint and immediately registered a case under sections of sexual assault and the POCSO Act. Police said the matter is being investigated and nobody has been apprehended yet.

School officials said the incident was not reported to principal by the victim. The authorities have ordered an inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the Delhi Police and school authorities over the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

According to DCW, the girl and her family alleged she was raped in July. The family also alleged the school teacher and staff didn’t inform police. “The girl was going to her classroom when she accidentally pushed the boys. She apologised for the same, but they hurled abuses and took her to the washroom. She alleged that the boys locked the door from inside and raped her. She informed her teacher and was promised that the boys will be expelled… but the matter was allegedly hushed up,” alleged the DCW in a statement.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “We have received a very serious case of gangrape with a… student inside a school in Delhi. The girl has alleged her school teacher tried to hush up the matter. It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital. Strict action must be taken in the matter. Also, an enquiry into the role of school authorities must be conducted on the issue… The Commission has asked the school principal to inform as to when did the school authorities learn about the matter and what action was taken by them.”

More from Delhi

The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of FIR and arrests made in the matter. The Commission has also asked Delhi Police and the school to provide information of action taken against the school teacher and/or any other staff for allegedly not reporting the matter to Delhi Police.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:59:10 pm
Next Story

Watch: Sanju Samson’s gorgeous six against South Africa in 1st ODI

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement