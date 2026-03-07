Minor among four held for Noida property dealer’s murder on Holi; police suspect extramarital affair

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three people were arrested and another juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly killing a 39-year-old property dealer at a housing society in Noida on Holi, police said on Friday. Prima facie, they said, the reason behind the murder seems to be an extramarital affair.
According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Labbu alias Lokendra Solanki (26), Nikhil Solanki (24) and Priya Singh (28), all residents of Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar.
Police said that the victim, Sahil Singhal, who was from Sorkha village, was playing Holi with his family at Ivy County in Noida Sector 113 on Wednesday when the incident happened.
Police said Sahil, who was married and had two children, was allegedly in a relationship with Priya. According to his family, Priya had been allegedly demanding money from him for the last three years and pressuring him to divorce his wife and marry her. The family, however, claimed that Sahil did not want to marry Priya, police said.
On the day of Holi, Priya allegedly came to confront Sahil. An altercation followed and one of the accused allegedly shot at Sahil and his wife. He was hit by three-four bullets in the abdomen and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
A pistol, two cartridges and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered from the possession of the accused, police also said.
“The woman’s family had also put up their (Sahil and Priya’s) pictures on social media and that had led to an argument in the past and a complaint was filed in Ghaziabad. The accused have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Sector 113 police station,” Manisha Singh, Additional DCP (Noida) said.
