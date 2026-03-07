Minor among four held for Noida property dealer’s murder on Holi; police suspect extramarital affair

Three arrested and one juvenile detained for the shooting of a 39-year-old property dealer at Ivy County, Sector 75. Police say the murder followed a confrontation over an extramarital affair during Holi celebrations. (Representational Image)

Three people were arrested and another juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly killing a 39-year-old property dealer at a housing society in Noida on Holi, police said on Friday. Prima facie, they said, the reason behind the murder seems to be an extramarital affair.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Labbu alias Lokendra Solanki (26), Nikhil Solanki (24) and Priya Singh (28), all residents of Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar.

Police said that the victim, Sahil Singhal, who was from Sorkha village, was playing Holi with his family at Ivy County in Noida Sector 113 on Wednesday when the incident happened.

Police said Sahil, who was married and had two children, was allegedly in a relationship with Priya. According to his family, Priya had been allegedly demanding money from him for the last three years and pressuring him to divorce his wife and marry her. The family, however, claimed that Sahil did not want to marry Priya, police said.