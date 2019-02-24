Delhi: Minor fire in Hauz Khas restaurant

Panic gripped Hauz Khas village (HKV) on Saturday afternoon after a short circuit led to a small fire in a restaurant, Imperfecto.

No casualty or injury was reported, said police.

According to the fire department, the call was received at 4.25 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They doused the fire within 15 minutes.

“It was a short circuit… it was barely a fire, but we did inform the fire brigade. We had it under control within 10 minutes. Most of it was under control even before the tenders reached,” Lalit, from the restaurant’s management, claimed.

He added: “The fire did not halt operations. We had adequate fire fighting tools to tackle the issue. All our paraphernalia is up to date.”

“I have been told that there was a short circuit in the store, which was doused immediately using the fire extinguisher,” said a South civic body official.

A senior official said that he has asked for a report regarding the incident from zonal officials. The area is a hub of eateries and shops that sell everything from designer jewellery to clothes.