Earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hits Delhi

The national capital on Tuesday felt tremors from an earthquake for the third time this month.

The earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hit an area eight km west of New Delhi at 9.30 pm.

— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It may be recalled that on November 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal around 7.57 pm, at a depth of around 10 km, and 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 had hit Nepal on November 9 with tremors being felt in Delhi-NCR then as well. Six people died in the earthquake that hit Nepal.