Minor approaches Delhi HC for permission to donate part of his liver to ailing father

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Delhi government and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to respond to a minor’s petition seeking permission to donate a part of his liver to his ailing father. ILBS has refused to grant the permission to the boy who is 17 years and nine months old.

Justice Rekha Palli also ordered that a responsible officer of ILBS will remain present in the hearing of the case on September 24. The minor’s father is suffering from an advanced stage of liver failure and doctors have recommended an immediate liver transplantation.

The doctors have already rejected offers made by two other members of the minor’s family for donation on medical grounds, as per the petition. Left with no other option, the minor himself had applied for the donation but the authorisation committee denied him the permission considering his age.

The counsel representing the minor has argued that there is no complete prohibition in law against a minor donating a human organ. Describing the condition of the patient, the minor in the petition has said that if the transplant is not done immediately, his father may not survive.