Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Minor boy alleges sexual assault by 5 boys in Delhi, police register case

According to the police, the victim said that he was sexually assaulted by boys in his neighbourhood on different occasions in the last few years

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on February 10, they received a PCR call about a minor boy being sodomised by four to five people. “On reaching the spot, the minor child reported that he had been sexually abused by some local boys,” the DCP said. (File)

A minor boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by five boys in his neighbourhood at different times over the past few years in North Delhi, police officials said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on February 10, they received a PCR call about a minor boy being sodomised by four to five people. “On reaching the spot, the minor child reported that he had been sexually abused by some local boys,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and the victim and his mother gave a written complaint alleging that the boy was sodomised by five boys in the neighbourhood on different occasions in the last few years.

The DCP said that the medical examination of the child was conducted at a hospital and a case was registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 11:44 IST
