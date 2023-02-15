Minor boy ends life after parents ask him to stop playing games on mobile phone

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida Sunday after his parents asked him to stop playing games on mobile phone, the police said Tuesday.

The resident of A-3 Pocket 4, under police station Beta-2 area, was taken to the Yatharth Hospital by family members after he attempted suicide but the doctors declared him dead. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination,” the police added.

Officials said the boy had been angry at the family for not getting his damaged mobile phone fixed. “In this case, Prima facie the the parents asked him not to play games on mobile phone and the boy took the fatal step. Further legal action is being taken,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan.

The police said an initial investigation revealed that the boy was addicted to playing games on mobile phone. When the phone got damaged, he started demanding a new phone but the family refused to get him one.

The child’s father works as a gardener and the family’s financial condition is reportedly weak, the police said.