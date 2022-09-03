scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Minor boy electrocuted at fair in Greater Noida, one held

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against three fair organisers, who had also set up this particular ride, Noida police had said.

“One of the accused, an organiser at the fair, has been arrested today and search for the absconding accused is underway," police said.

After a minor boy was allegedly killed by electrocution at a fair organised on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Greater Noida on Thursday night, police said one of three accused was arrested Friday.

“One of the accused, an organiser at the fair, has been arrested today and search for the absconding accused is underway. The post-mortem report of the deceased indicates that he died due to electric shock to his body. The body was handed over to the victim’s family earlier today,” said Abhishek Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against three fair organisers, who had also set up this particular ride, Noida police had said earlier on Friday. The deceased, aged 12, was visiting the mela along with a three-year-old boy and his relative.
The victim’s father, who works as a housekeeper at a prominent shoe store in Delhi, said his son was ‘cheerful and fun-loving’.

“I have been living in Faridabad for the past 12 years, however, four months ago I bought a plot in Birondi village, Greater Noida. As the construction of my home is ongoing, my family rented a place in the same neighbourhood to oversee the construction. On Thursday night, I got a call from my wife while I was at work. She said that she got a call from someone at the mela that our son had an accident. My wife was at Seelampur at the time, so I picked her up and rushed to the hospital. We reached around 10.00-10.30 pm when we found that our son had passed away,” he said.

Originally from Johripur in Northeast Delhi, where his family has an ancestral home, he said his son had gone along with their neighbour’s son and his family to the mela.

“My wife has been in a really bad condition since our son passed away. He was just in sixth grade, he was so young. We want justice in this case; action must be taken against those responsible,” said the father.
According to Noida Police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm at a mela (fair) held at City Park, Alpha-2 in Greater Noida when the two boys were descending from an iron ladder after getting off a swing when they were electrocuted.

The three-year-old’s condition is stable, said police.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:53:24 am
