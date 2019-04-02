Delhi: Minor boy alleges sexual assault by 3 men, FIR filed

A minor boy has alleged he was sexually abused by three men, including two security guards of a private school in central Delhi. The complainant’s parents also alleged that the accused have been threatening the family.

According to police, the boy alleged the incident took place on December 12 when he was playing near his home.

“He alleged a woman called him on the pretext of giving him a cricket bat and took him to a room where the three accused were present. They allegedly sexually abused him and warned him not to tell anyone,” a senior officer said.

The accused then dropped him outside his home. While the boy did not inform his parents, the incident came to light when he complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, police said, adding that the parents then filed a complaint.

The boy’s mother alleged: “We gave our complaint to police on March 8, but instead of lodging an FIR, they asked us why we filed the complaint so late. My son has recorded his statement under Section 164 of CrPC but they are yet to make an arrest.” She also alleged the family had been threatened by the accused.

When contacted, DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said, “We have registered an FIR and are verifying the facts before making arrests.”