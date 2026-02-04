Minor accused of man’s murder in Delhi, went unknowingly to police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A minor who allegedly killed a 39-year-old man several days ago unknowingly walked into Mandir Marg police station on Monday just as police had zeroed in on his face in CCTV footage, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old had gone to report the theft of a mobile phone. According to police, the minor had attacked the deceased after he allegedly tried to force himself on the minor.
On Monday evening, Gulabi Bagh police received information about a body at the Railway Colony in Subzi Mandi. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar Malviya, who had allegedly gone missing on January 25. The body had injury marks on the face and neck, police said.
Sandeep’s family had come to know that he had rented a room in Railway Colony that he would sometimes visit. It is here that the body was found, police said.
Police found CCTV footage of the deceased travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a younger person. It appeared that the two had met in Paharganj. The image of the younger individual was shared with Mandir Marg police station.
Police were surprised to find the minor at the station itself. He was apprehended, police said.
“The 17-year old said that the deceased had allegedly taken him to a room in Railway Colony and asked him for sexual favours,” Additional DCP (North), Sumit Jha said.
“The boy hit the deceased on the forehead with a gas cylinder and slashed his neck with a broken piece of glass. He took Rs 2,000, a credit card and mobile phone of the deceased, locked the room, and escaped,” the officer said.
According to police, the minor withdrew Rs 4,000 from an ATM in Ghaziabad, and bought a new mobile phone worth Rs 14,000.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bombay High Court denied Abu Salem's request for emergency parole to attend his brother's funeral, stating that he cannot bargain on payment of escort charges. Salem's lawyer argued that he could not pay the estimated charges of 17.76 lakh, and the court asked for further instructions. Salem was earlier allowed to attend his mother's funeral without paying.