Minor accused of man’s murder in Delhi, went unknowingly to police

Police were surprised to find the minor at the station itself. He was apprehended, police said.

A minor who allegedly killed a 39-year-old man several days ago unknowingly walked into Mandir Marg police station on Monday just as police had zeroed in on his face in CCTV footage, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old had gone to report the theft of a mobile phone. According to police, the minor had attacked the deceased after he allegedly tried to force himself on the minor.

On Monday evening, Gulabi Bagh police received information about a body at the Railway Colony in Subzi Mandi. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar Malviya, who had allegedly gone missing on January 25. The body had injury marks on the face and neck, police said.