Minor accused of man’s murder in Delhi, went unknowingly to police

The 17-year-old had gone to report the theft of a mobile phone. According to police, the minor had attacked the deceased after he allegedly tried to force himself on the minor.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 06:23 AM IST
Minor accused of man's murder in Delhi, Minor accused of murder in Delhi, Mandir Marg police station, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice were surprised to find the minor at the station itself. He was apprehended, police said. 
Make us preferred source on Google

A minor who allegedly killed a 39-year-old man several days ago unknowingly walked into Mandir Marg police station on Monday just as police had zeroed in on his face in CCTV footage, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old had gone to report the theft of a mobile phone. According to police, the minor had attacked the deceased after he allegedly tried to force himself on the minor.

On Monday evening, Gulabi Bagh police received information about a body at the Railway Colony in Subzi Mandi. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar Malviya, who had allegedly gone missing on January 25. The body had injury marks on the face and neck, police said.

Sandeep’s family had come to know that he had rented a room in Railway Colony that he would sometimes visit. It is here that the body was found, police said.

Police found CCTV footage of the deceased travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a younger person. It appeared that the two had met in Paharganj. The image of the younger individual was shared with Mandir Marg police station.

Police were surprised to find the minor at the station itself. He was apprehended, police said.

“The 17-year old said that the deceased had allegedly taken him to a room in Railway Colony and asked him for sexual favours,” Additional DCP (North), Sumit Jha said.

Story continues below this ad

“The boy hit the deceased on the forehead with a gas cylinder and slashed his neck with a broken piece of glass. He took Rs 2,000, a credit card and mobile phone of the deceased, locked the room, and escaped,” the officer said.

According to police, the minor withdrew Rs 4,000 from an ATM in Ghaziabad, and bought a new mobile phone worth Rs 14,000.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia who was much younger than him
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her break engagement
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement