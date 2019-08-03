Minor ‘accidentally’ shoots friend dead in East Delhi

A minor boy was shot dead, allegedly by his juvenile friend, in East Delhi Friday afternoon. Police said a PCR call was made at 10.30 am by the owner of the shop where the incident took place, following which the juvenile was apprehended.

Police said the accused and the victim were living together in a rented accommodation in East Delhi for a few months.

“The accused works at the shop and runs errands. His two friends, who too were looking for a job, visited him Friday afternoon. While talking, the accused said that he showed them a pistol,” said DCP Jasmeet Singh.

According to Singh, the juvenile, during questioning, claimed the victim asked him if the pistol was “original”.

“The accused says he accidentally pressed the trigger, and the bullet hit the victim,” said Singh. The third boy, who witnessed the incident, is being questioned and all angles are being explored, said the police.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been filed.