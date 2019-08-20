Ministry wants ‘Metrolite’ to reach interior areas of Noida

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sought a response from the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for establishing a cheaper transit rail system, akin to the Metro rail, in Gautam Budh Nagar area.

According to officials, the Centre is planning to take feedback from Metro corporations across the country to set up Metrolite, a light rail transit system, to provide accessibility to areas not covered by the Metro.

According to NMRC officials, Metrolite will target remote areas in Noida. “We have been asked for feedback for setting up Metrolite in Gautam Budh Nagar. While there is nothing on paper yet, it will be an elaborate tram system which will navigate through the city. We will start estimating the cost of the project soon,” said an NMRC official.

As per ministry specifications, the Metrolite system will comprise three non-separable coaches and trains will run at a speed of 25-60 km/h.

“The specifications for the light rail transport were under discussion for two years… The planning lies with the state government,” said a ministry official.