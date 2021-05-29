Minister’s lament: Too much green in Tricolour behind Delhi CM

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, in a letter to Lt-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday, has raised objections to the manner in which the Indian flag has been draped at press conferences and in videos addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A similar letter has been sent to Kejriwal as well, said the minister.

The Delhi government did not respond to the letter.

“I have been watching Arvind Kejriwal’s press conferences and videos in which I find that the green part of the Tricolour is placed prominently, and has been increased on either side of Kejriwal. There are pictures of this sort of display, which you can see yourself. This is in clear violation of what has been prescribed by the government on how the flag can be used and displayed,” Patel said, when contacted.

In his letter to Baijal, the minister wrote: “… The white portion at the centre of the flag has been reduced to emphasise the green portion, it appears, which is in violation of regulations on depiction of the national flag as has been issued by the Home Ministry.”

Display of the national flag is governed by provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention and Improper Use) Act, 1950, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India was introduced by the government in 2002. When talking of the colours in the Tricolour, the Flag Code maintains that the saffron band should always be displayed on top, when the flag is displayed horizontally.

“My expectation from the Delhi Chief Minister is that he heed my concerns and that the flag be displayed properly henceforth,” said Patel.