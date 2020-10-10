Minister ultimatum for Delhi sites without smog guns

Rai said the Delhi government has released a guideline for small and large construction sites. (File Photo)

Construction and demolition work at six sites in the capital, including demolition work at the FICCI auditorium in Mandi House, will be stopped if anti-smog guns are not installed, environment minister Gopal Rai said Friday.

Following a visit to the FICCI auditorium demolition site at Mandi House and another site in Pragati Maidan, Rai said there are 39 construction and demolition sites in the city, with areas of over 20,000 sq metres, of which six have not installed anti-smog guns to control emissions.

“Dust pollution increases considerably during the winter season… We came to know yesterday that demolition work is on at FICCI auditorium, violating government guidelines,” Rai said following the inspection.

“All the debris on the site was lying uncovered. We have instructed it should be covered immediately and work should not begin until an anti-smog gun is installed… the person or agency responsible for not following guidelines will be fined as per rules. A notice will also be sent to the person or agency concerned by tomorrow. FICCI has been found violating many rules and we will take strict action,” Rai said.

An anti-smog gun is a device that sprays atomised water to reduce concentration of dust and other suspended particulate matter.

Rai said the Delhi government has released a guideline for small and large construction sites. It recommends keeping building materials such as aggregates, sand and cement covered to ensure there is no dust suspension; paving vehicle tracks and the working area with concrete to prevent dust generation; and having a water sprinkling system in place.

