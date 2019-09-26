Delhi; Minister says Law Dept work at a standstill

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot Wednesday alleged that Principal Secretary (Law) Sanjay Agarwal’s opinion relating to the division of power between the L-G and the elected government has brought entire work of the Law department “to a standstill”.

Agarwal rejected the allegation, saying work has not been affected at all: “I have always formed my legal opinion staying away from any kind of political bias and following the principle of conceptual fairness. I abide by the Constitution of India and principles set by the higher courts.”

The Indian Express had first reported that Agarwal gave an opinion that Delhi government departments need to get decisions approved by the L-G before implementing them, even on matters under the direct control of the elected government.