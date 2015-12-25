Delhi transport minister Gopal Rai blames police for traffic snarls on car-free day

PWD minister Satyendar Jain and Transport Minister Gopal Rai at the Indian Express Idea Exchange Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia) PWD minister Satyendar Jain and Transport Minister Gopal Rai at the Indian Express Idea Exchange Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

In a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Gopal Rai has urged him to direct the Delhi Police to support the AAP government’s initiatives on car-free days. While Rai has blamed the police for traffic snarls in East Delhi, where the third car-free day was observed on December 22, police sources have claimed that the minister had rejected their suggestions about changing the venue of the event.

“The representatives of Delhi Police and Traffic Police were found stopping two-wheelers, taxis and even buses, causing huge traffic congestion in nearby areas. This act has put the Delhi government in a poor light…,” Rai said in the letter.

However, sources said that officials of East District Police and Traffic Police had met Rai twice and urged him to change the venue of the event, as it was likely to cause traffic jams in the busy area. “Two alternative venues were also suggested, but the minister rejected the proposal,” they said.

