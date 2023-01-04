Minimum temperature drops to 4.4 degree Celsius in Delhi, cold wave likely over next three days

Delhi saw a chilly morning with the minimum temperature plummeting to 4.4 degree Celsius early Wednesday. Fog also brought visibility down to around 200 m at the Palam weather station in the morning.

The temperature on Wednesday morning is three degrees below normal for this time of the year and the lowest minimum temperature that the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, has recorded so far this winter. This is also a sharp drop in minimum temperature from 8.5 degrees on Tuesday.

Also read | Cold wave conditions prevail over several regions in North India

The national capital is likely to remain colder than usual until January 7, with cold wave conditions expected to prevail from January 5 to 7. Cold wave conditions are recorded in the plains when the minimum temperature is 4 degrees Celsius or less, or when the minimum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 4 degrees Celsius till January 7 before rising to around 7 degrees early next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Moderate to dense fog is also set to persist over Delhi for the next three days.

In pictures | Delhi’s piercing cold threatens homeless people

The maximum temperature, which was also below normal on Tuesday, is set to rise next week. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 16.1 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, three degrees below the normal or the long-period average. According to IMD scientists, this was on account of fog and cloud coverage.

The maximum temperature could settle at around 17 degree Celsius Wednesday and is likely to remain below 20 degree until January 8. Early next week, the maximum temperature could climb up to around 21 degree Celsius, the forecast indicates.

Don't miss | Cold wave grips north India

Similar warnings for moderate to dense fog and cold wave conditions are in place for other parts of northwest India. From January 4 to 6, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in some parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh in addition to Delhi, according to a forecast issued by IMD early on Wednesday.