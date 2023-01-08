Minimum temperature at 1.9 degree Celsius in Delhi, dense fog hits flight operations again

An intensely cold night brought the minimum temperature down to 1.9 degree Celsius in Delhi early Sunday. The minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station is five degree below the normal minimum temperature of around 7 degree that is seen around this time of the year.

Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, also recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the city Sunday. At the Ridge, the minimum temperature was 2.2 degree, while it was 2.8 degree at Lodhi Road.

In the past 10 years, this is the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station in January. From 2012 onwards, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung has dropped below 2 degrees only twice before—once in 2021 when a minimum temperature of 1.1 degree was recorded in January. Another time was in 2013 when a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree was seen in January.

With dense fog covering the national capital, flight operations have taken a hit once again at the IGI Airport. The visibility at the airport in Palam has remained low at around 50 metre from 2.30 am onwards, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Delhi Airport issued an update at 3.50 am warning flyers that flights that are not CAT III A compliant are likely to be affected. Some domestic flights scheduled to land in Delhi were delayed early Sunday.

With dense fog and cold wave conditions, IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Sunday, which is a warning to ‘be prepared’.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 17 degree Celsius.